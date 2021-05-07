Panaji: A state-level curfew will be imposed in Goa from May 9 to May 23 to stem the rising tide of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Friday as he urged people to stay indoors as much as possible in order to break the Covid chain. “A detailed order will be issued by the respective District Collectors on Saturday evening,” Sawant said. Also Read - Goa Covid Positivity Rate Spikes To 50%; Why Liquor Shops Are Open? Asks Opposition

Check List of Curbs:

Stores selling essential items, including grocery stores will be allowed to remain open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Medical stores will also be functional, and restaurant kitchens will be allowed to stay open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the curfew period. In another decision, carrying a negative COVID-19 test report or a vaccination certificate has been made mandatory for visitors from other states.

Asked about the difference between a lockdown, which has been demanded by industry captains and travel and tourism industry stakeholders and the state level curfew which he plans to implement from May 9, he said: “Both words (lockdown and curfew) mean the same”.

“If someone is seen roaming around on the roads during curfew hours, the police will take action as per penal sections. No one should step out of home unnecessarily. Everyone should co-operate. Statewide curfew is needed to break the chain,” Sawant said.

Sawant also declared there was no shortage of oxygen and medicines in the state.

Goa on Thursday reported its highest daily tally so far with 3,869 COVID-19 cases that took the infection count to 1,08,267, an official from the health department said. The toll mounted to 1,501 after 58 patients died of the infection during the day, the official said.