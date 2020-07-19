Goa Lockdown news: The lockdown that was imposed in the state from July 17 to 20 will be lifted tomorrow morning across the state, barring the Mormugao sub district, which is the state’s first containment zone, that has accounted for most number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the government said in a statement. However, the night curfew will continue in Goa till August 10, the statement also said. Also Read - England vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Umpires Disinfect Ball After Dom Sibley Accidentally Applies Saliva

A tweet from the state government's official Twitter handle said that the lockdown in Mormugao — which is home to more than one third of the state's 1,425 active Covid-19 cases — will continue till July 24.

"@GovtofGoa has decided to continue #lockdown for #Mormugoa Taluka till 6 a.m. on July 24, 2020 for #containment of #COVID-19. Formal order will be issued shortly. Rest of #Goa will follow the night curfew till August 10, 2020," the Government of Goa tweeted.

The lockdown had been imposed on July 17, amid a rising spate of Covid-19 cases being detected in Goa, which has attracted criticism of the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led administration’s handling of the pandemic.