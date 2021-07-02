Panaji: After reviewing the Coronavirus situation, the Goa government on Friday extended the lockdown till July 12. Issuing a fresh order, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant relaxed the timing of the shops and said the local shops can now open from 7 AM to 6 PM. Moreover, the state government has allowed the saloons and outdoor sports complex, stadiums to open this time. Also Read - Pregnant Women Now Eligible For Covid Vaccination, Can Register On Cowin | All You Need to Know

On June 26, the Goa government had extended the lockdown till July 5 amid concerns of the New Delta Plus Variants which were detected in neighbouring states.

Notably, Goa has been under lockdown since May after multiple cases were detected in the state. However, the state government had relaxed the restrictions recently to improve the economic situation of the state. Issuing an order, the chief minister had said that all stores and shops can operate in Goa from 7 AM to 3 PM per day.

State level curfew extended till 7 am, 12 July 2021. Shops can remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloons and outdoor sports complex/stadiums may also open: Goa CM, Pramod Sawant

Moreover, the state government had also allowed marriage ceremonies in Goa but said only 50 people would be permitted. The state chief minister further appealed people above the age of 18 years to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.

Earlier in the day, the Goa government assured that the contractual health workers in the state, who served during the coronavirus pandemic, will be given priority in government services.

Sawant said that the state government will give priority in regular services to all those doctors, nurses and paramedics, who worked for the government during the pandemic.

“Whoever are working on a contract basis in health sector including doctors, nurses and para medics wherever we can accommodate them, we will do that,” the chief minister said.