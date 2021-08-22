Panaji: Goa government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in state by another week till August 30, a government order read. Earlier restrictions/relaxations will continue during this period, the GO said.Also Read - Goa Lockdown Latest Update: COVID Curfew Extended in Goa Till August 23, Says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa on Saturday reported 122 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally to 1,73,088 and the toll to 3,184, a health department official said. A total of 111 patients discharged during the day, which raised the count of recoveries in Goa to 1,68,989 so far, leaving the state with 915 active cases, he said. "With 5,483 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in Goa has gone up to 11,60,150, he added.

Check full Govt Order here:

Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Goa to Release SOP For Festival Soon, CM Asks People to Follow COVID Norms

Goa’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,73,088, new cases 122, death toll 3,184, discharged 1,68,989, active cases 915, samples tested till date 11,60,150.

