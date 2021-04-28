Goa: Taking preventive measures against the coronavirus spread, the Goa government on Wednesday announced complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow till May 3. Issuing an order, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said during the lockdown period, only essential services and industrial activities will be allowed. However, the public transport will remain shut. Moreover, he said that the casinos, hotels and pubs will also remain closed. Significantly, the state’s borders will remain open for essential service transportation. The development comes a day after the state recorded fresh 2,110 cases and 31 deaths. Also Read - Finding Nearby COVID Hospital Easy Now As Truecaller Adds COVID Hospital Directory For All Users

On Tuesday, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane revised the COVID-19 treatment protocol, by deciding to give medicines to people coming to hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, even before their test results arrive.

The minister said the data of deceased patients has revealed that many of them had died due to delayed admission at hospitals.

Lockdown announced in state from 29th April 7 pm to the morning of 3rd May. Essential services & industrial activities allowed, public transport to remain shut. Casinos, hotels, pubs remain closed. Borders to remain open for essential service transportation: Goa CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/PXaUfT5tkG — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

The state government has redrawn its protocol, under which symptomatic patients will be given medicines immediately when they arrive for testing, without waiting for reports, he said.

Goa’s coronavirus caseload rose by 2,321 and reached 79,798 on Monday. The state’s toll stands at 1,055 and it currently has 15,260 active cases.