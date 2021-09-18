Goa Lockdown News Today: As the corona cases have come down to great extent, the Goa government on Saturday decided to reopen the onshore and offshore casinos, spas and massage parlours from Monday. Issuing fresh guidelines, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the casinos can open at 50 per cent capacity for now.Also Read - 84-year-old Kerala Woman Gets Both Doses of Covid Vaccine Within 30 Minutes

He also added that a vaccination certificate confirming administration of both the doses or an RT-PCR negative certificate will be mandatory for entry to the state’s casinos. Also Read - Gujarat Lockdown: Ahmedabad Bans Unvaccinated People From Using Public Transport From Sept 20

It must be noted that there are five offshore casinos and around 10 onshore casinos operating in the coastal state. Also Read - International Flights: UK Relaxes Travel Restrictions For Fully Vaccinated Indians From Oct 4

Sawant also said that the same SOPs have been put in place for massage parlours and spas, which can also open for business from Monday.

Corona cases: Goa on Saturday recorded 123 cases, taking the total tally to 1,75,414, while the day also saw two deaths, taking the toll to 3,292. The discharge of 81 people took the recovery count to 1,71,351, leaving the coastal state with 771 active cases.

With 5,629 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 12,95,428.