Panaji: The Goa government has extended the statewide Coronavirus curfew till 7 AM of August 2, 2021. The curfew, which was first imposed on May 9, has since been extended from time to time considering the number of infections in the coastal state. "The State Level Curfew Order will be extended upto 7 am, 2nd August 2021," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,70,491 on Sunday after 75 cases were detected during the day, while the death toll rose by six to touch 3,132, an official said. The recovery count increased to 1,66,201 after 149 people were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, leaving the state with 1,158 active cases, he said.

