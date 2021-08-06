Panaji: Goa government on Friday made a negative RT-PCR report or a vaccination certificate (both doses) mandatory for those entering the state. “The positivity rate of new COVID-19 cases in the State stands at 1.8 to 2%. A negative RT-PCR report or a vaccination certificate (both doses) is mandatory to visit Goa. We’ll put down new SOPs in view of the upcoming festivals,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in Panaji on Friday.Also Read - Mumbai Lockdown: BMC Revises Covid Guidelines, Allows Shops To Open Operate Till 10 PM; Owners Welcome Decision

Earlier, the Goa government had extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew till August 9. The government prohibited the functioning of establishments/ facilities including cinema halls, casinos, auditoriums, and weekly markets. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Nagpur Relaxes Covid Curbs, Shops Allowed to Open till 8pm on Weekdays | Check What's Allowed, What's Not

During previous relaxations, shops and malls were allowed to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadium were also permitted to remain open. Gyms were allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Govt Eases Covid Curbs in 11 Districts Including Pune and Sangli | Check Full List Here

The following activities/establishment facilities/events will remain closed:

auditoriums/community halls or similar places, ASS, casinos river cruises/waterparks/entertainment parks spa/massage parlours, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones within Shopping malls, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions for students (however, examinations of students and holding competitive examinations will be permitted with the approval of the Government), weekly market.

The following activities will be prohibited:

social political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural, marriage functions, and other congregations, (except for events upto 100 people or 50 percent of hall capacity, whichever is less, with the approval of DM/SDM). gathering of five or more persons at public places, except for official functions or with permission from DM/SDM. inter-state movement for persons except

for those carrying Covid negative test report (only RT-PCR test will be accepted in case of a person coming from Kerala) for a test done a maximum of 72 hours prior to entering in Goa,

persons entering in Goa for medical emergencies on production of proof therefore,

two drivers and one helper per goods vehicle. However, the Police or the other authorities will have to scan such persons with the thermal guns to see whether they display any symptoms and if they display any symptoms then the Police or the other authorities should deny access to such persons within the State of Goa.

The following persons who are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the date of entry and have been asymptomatic

The workforce, i.e. persons who enter the State of Goa for purposes of work in industries, labor-force, construction, etc. Persons who enter the State of Goa for purposes of business and employment Residents of Goa, who are now stranded outside Goa for pandemic related or other such issues; Residents of Goa who, on account of their work requirements/medical reasons, are required to travel outside the State of Goa and return to the State after a few days. use of buses with a maximum capacity of 50% The following shall be exceptions to the above restrictions/prohibitions at para 1& 21 Bars and restaurants upto 50 percent of the seating capacity, from 7 am to 11 pr. indoor gyms upto 50 percent of the capacity sports complexes (indoor and outdoors) without spectators Banks, insurance, custom clearance, ATMs, microfinance institutions, etc., eligious places, upto 15 persons with compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour including use of masks and social distancing fall medical and health services/institutions including AYUSH and Veterinary & Operations of homes for children/divyangs/senior citizens/destitutes/women’widows, etc.

Observation homes, after care homes and places of safety for juveniles, etc., all facilities in the supply chain of goods, whether involved in wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-Commerce companies, cold storage and warehousing services, canteens/restaurants on the premise of the permitted establishments catering to only inhouse staff residents may remain functional, all industries/factories and related activities, all constructions and related activities, including repairs, agricultural and related activities, offices of Central and State Government offices, their attach and subordinate offices, PSUs, local bodies, and related activities. Courts and their related activities, functioning of airport and railways and related activities Public utilities including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), power generation, and transmission units, post and courier offices, water, sanitation and related activities, including vehicles repairs, hardware shops, etc., hotels and hospitality sector, for inhouse guests/residents/staff, the print and electronic media, and related activities, telecommunication and internet services, and related activities, LPG cylinder services

The following advisory is issued for strict compliances: