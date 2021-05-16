Panaji: Eight more coronavirus patients have died at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) the state’s largest Covid facility, due to shortage in the supply of medical oxygen. Following the fresh fatalities, the toll climbed up to 83. Also Read - Breaking: Congress MP Rajeev Satav Dies of COVID-Related Complications

Earlier on Friday, 13 Covid-patients succumbed to the infection. 15 deaths were recorded on Thursday, 21 on Wednesday and 26 people had lost their lives a day before —- Tuesday. Most of these casualties reportedly occurred during the 'dark hour' between 2 am and 6 am.

In the last 24 hours, Goa has reported 3,512 recoveries and 1,957 fresh coronavirus positive cases. A total of 58 patients died following which the death toll reached 2,056. Goa's overall caseload now stands at 1,34,542.

The coastal state is now left with 30,774 active cases. Goa’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,34,542, new cases 1,957, death toll 2,056, discharged 1,01,712, active cases 30,774, samples tested till date 7,53,271.