Goa Municipal Election Results 2021: Counting of votes have begun for the Goa Municipal Corporation in Panaji (CCP) on Monday. The municipal elections in Goa were held on March 20. Going by current stats, the BJP is leading in 25 out of 30 seats. Results of Goa civic polls will be declared on 6 municipal councils, 30 wards of the Corporation of City for Panaji (CCP), 22 panchayat wards, as well as one Zilla panchayat. It will decide the fate of 95 candidates. Also Read - UP Man Declares His Mother 'Dead' in Municipality Records to Grab Property, Charged For Cheating
- BJP-backed panel has won 25 of 30 wards in Corporation of the City of Panaji.
- Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserrate’s son Rohit Monserrate wins from ward no. 3 in City of Panaji.
- Five candidates, one in Aalpoi and four in Panchayats have already been declared winners of the Goa civic polls, unopposed.