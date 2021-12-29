Panaji: The Pramod Sawant-led Goa government on Wednesday announced fresh Covid restrictions in the state to contain the further spread of the virus. According to the order released by the government, casinos, cinema halls, auditoriums, river cruises, water parks & entertainment parks are allowed to operate at maximum of 50 percent capacity.Also Read - Puducherry Man Climbs On A Tree Avoid Covid-19 Jab, Triggers Debate On Vaccine Hesitancy| WATCH

The order further informs that only fully-vaccinated or those possessing negative COVID certificate can get entry into the state. Also Read - BTS Suga, RM, And Jin's Health Update: Fans Take Sign of Relief After Bangton Boys Share Latest Report

Here are some of the key takeaways from the order:

The number of COVID-19 cases being reported in increasing, and the situation might further aggravate if public gatherings and active interactions is permitted unrestricted.

In order to contain the spread of the said pandemic, certain measures were undertaken and restrictions were imposed

Considering the prevailing situation, certain restrictions and measures are required to be continued, while more needs to be imposed to prevent the further spread of the disease.

The State Government is satisfied that the State of Goa still faces threat of the spread of COVID-19 virus, and therefore it is necessary to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus, the Government in exercise of the powers conferred under various provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it is expedient to enforce certain measures throughout the State till further order.

Here are the guidelines issued by the government:

Casinos may operate only upto 50 % of its capacity, subject to adherence to all Covid safety protocols, including use of masks, sanitisers, thermal screening etc. However, entry shall be permitted for the asymptomatic guests or staff who: are fully vaccinated and possessing a vaccination certificate of both doses of Covid-19 vaccine issued through CoWIN portal, provided 15 days have elapsed since administration of the second dose of such vaccine possess RT-PCR negative reports for the test conducted not prior to 24 hours from the time of entry,

Cinema halls auditoriums/community halls/river cruises/waterparks/entertainment parks shall not operate beyond 50% of the seating capacity: Place of public amusement, including Spa, Massage parlour, restaurant, pub, bar, hall, auditorium, gym, marriage venue, cinema halls, river cruises, waterparks, entertainment parks, to adhere to all Covid safety protocols, including use of masks, sanitisers, thermal screening etc.

However, entry shall be permitted for the asymptomatic guests or staff who: