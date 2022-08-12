Goa Panchayat Poll Result LIVE Updates: The counting of the votes for the panchayat elections in Goa began at 8 am at 21 centres across 12 talukas of the state. The election was held earlier this week and will decide the fate of more than 5,000 candidates. The counting  Polling for 186 panchayat bodies in Goa was held on Wednesday. The elections, which were not fought on party symbols, were held through ballot papers. A total of 5,038 candidates were in the fray in 1,464 wards. As much as 78.70 per cent voter turnout was recorded for the panchayats elections with a total of 6,26,496 voters casting their votes. While 81.45 per cent voting was recorded in North Goa, 76.13 per cent was recorded in South Goa. Sattari taluka in North Goa recorded the highest voter turnout of 89.30 per cent, while Salcette taluka of South Goa saw the lowest turnout.Also Read - All Tourist Taxis In Goa Must Be On Single App: Minister Rohan Khaunte

Goa Panchayat Poll Result LIVE Updates August 11 

Live Updates

  • 12:34 PM IST

    Goa Panchayat Election Result LIVE: Rachol Village Panchayat Election Winners declared

    Ward 1: Sydney Colaco
    Ward 2: Milagres Fernandes
    Ward 3: Joseph Vaz
    Ward 4: Queterina Vaz
    Ward 5: Sanita Tavares

  • 12:28 PM IST

    Goa Panchayat Election Result LIVE: 4-time sarpanch Martha Saldanha loses in Cansaulim Panchayat

    Martha Saldanha, a four time sarpanch and six time pach lost in the Cansaulim Panchayat election this year, In Goa 24×7 reported.

  • 12:27 PM IST

    Goa Panchayat Election Result LIVE: Arambol Village Panchayat Election Winners declared

    Ward 1: Anupama Pramod Mayekar
    Ward 2: Sonali Rajesh Majji
    Ward 3: Santan Pedru Fernandes
    Ward 4: Bernardo Pascol Fernandes
    Ward 5: Sushant Vishnu Gawde
    Ward 6: Divya Deo Gadekar
    Ward 7: Gunajl Khema Thakur
    Ward 8: Bhikaji Sahadev Naik
    Ward 9: Rajani Ulhas Ibrampurkar

  • 11:55 AM IST

    Goa Panchayat Election Result LIVE: Aldona panchayat Winners declared

    Ward 1: Salvador Fernandes
    Ward 2: Ashwin Dsouza
    Ward 3: Abhitnya Satardekar
    Ward 4: Pranesh
    Ward 5: Harish Mayekar
    Ward 6: Natalina colaso
    Ward 7: Subhash Raut
    Ward 8: Yeshwant Parwar
    Ward 9: Babita Falkar
    Ward 10: Rohan Pinto
    Ward 11: Doritha F’des

  • 11:45 AM IST

    Goa Panchayat Election Result LIVE: Dhargal Pernem panchayat Winners declared

    Ward 1: Diptisha Naroji
    Ward 2: Prity Kanolkar
    Ward 3: Arjun Kanolkar
    Ward 4: Aniket Salgaonkar
    Ward 5: Satish Dhumal
    Ward 6: Daji Bhiku Shirodkar
    Ward 7: Amita Harmalkar
    Ward 8: Dilip Vir
    Ward 9: Pradeep Naik

  • 11:39 AM IST

    Goa Panchayat Election Result LIVE: Agarwada Chopdem Village Panchayat Election Winners declared

    Ward 1: Sangeeta Gurudas Naik
    Ward 2: Shilpa Suraj Naik
    Ward 3: Anthony Mathew Fernandes
    Ward 4: Sachin Nandkumar Raut
    Ward 5: Bhagirath Gavkar
    Ward 6: Deepali Pravin Lingudkar
    Ward 7: Hemant Digamber Chopdekar

  • 11:35 AM IST

    Goa Panchayat Election Result LIVE: Collem Village Panchayat Election Winners declared

    Ward 1: Neha Madkaikar
    Ward 2: Sadanand Bandekar
    Ward 3: Govind Shitgaonkar
    Ward 4: Aniketh Dessai
    Ward 5: Prasad Gaunker
    Ward 6: Sonam Dhoiphodo
    Ward 7: Benny Azavedo
    Ward 8: Sahish Naik
    Ward 9: Ashwini Dessai

  • 11:22 AM IST

    Goa Panchayat Election Result LIVE: Result of the Casne Amberem Poroscodem panchayat is declared

    Here is the list of winners:

    Ward-1: Rupesh Haldankar

    Ward-2: Prity Haldankar

    Ward-3: Eknath Teli

    Ward-4: Mukun Khaznekar

    Ward-5: Siddhi Gadekar

    Ward-6: Nisha Haldankar

    Ward-7: Darshan Haldankar

  • 11:21 AM IST

    Goa Panchayat Election Result LIVE: Uday Naik wins from Bhati Village Panchayat Sanguem

  • 11:19 AM IST

    Goa Panchayat Election Result LIVE: Collem Panchayat Ward 1 Result

    Neha Madkaikar won the Collem Panchayat from Ward 1, In Goa 24×7 reported.