Goa Panchayat Poll Result LIVE Updates: The counting of the votes for the panchayat elections in Goa began at 8 am at 21 centres across 12 talukas of the state. The election was held earlier this week and will decide the fate of more than 5,000 candidates. The counting Polling for 186 panchayat bodies in Goa was held on Wednesday. The elections, which were not fought on party symbols, were held through ballot papers. A total of 5,038 candidates were in the fray in 1,464 wards. As much as 78.70 per cent voter turnout was recorded for the panchayats elections with a total of 6,26,496 voters casting their votes. While 81.45 per cent voting was recorded in North Goa, 76.13 per cent was recorded in South Goa. Sattari taluka in North Goa recorded the highest voter turnout of 89.30 per cent, while Salcette taluka of South Goa saw the lowest turnout.Also Read - All Tourist Taxis In Goa Must Be On Single App: Minister Rohan Khaunte

Goa Panchayat Poll Result LIVE Updates August 11