Panaji: Police have registered an FIR against 48 taxi owners who operate from Karmali railway station of Goa for participating in a mass strike on Tuesday, i.e., August 6, stated news agency ANI.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Inspector Jivba Dalbi said, “A complaint was lodged by the assistant director of transport against the taxi owners for participating in the strike thereby violating the order of the government authority and denying services to the general public. Accordingly, an offence under section 188 IPC and section 4 of the Goa Essential Services Maintenance Act 1988 was registered.”

Soon all the accused persons will be summoned to the police station for a detailed investigation, noted Dalbi. He added that necessary action will be taken after submitting a report on the incident to the RTO for registration of offence.