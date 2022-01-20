New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday offered AAP ticket to former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpat to fight the upcoming Goa Assembly polls.Also Read - Goa Election 2022: BJP Releases List Of Candidates, CM Sawant To Contest From Sanquelim. Check Full List

"Goans feel v sad that BJP has adopted use and throw policy even with Parrikar family. I have always respected Manohar Parrikar ji. Utpal ji is welcome to join and fight elections on AAP ticket," Kejriwal tweeted.

This comes after BJP released list of 34 candidates and did not field Utpal Parrikar, the son of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, from Panjim for the Goa polls. Utpal Parrikar had earlier sought a ticket from his father’s constituency Panjim.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and national general secretary Arun Singh released the first list for Goa assembly polls to be held on February 14.

Releasing the list of candidates, Fadnavis said, “Sitting MLA from Panjim got the ticket. The party has offered two seats to Uptal Parrikar. He refused the one seat and talks are on for the second and we believe that Uptal will agree to contest from the second one. BJP always respected Manohar Parrikar.”