Goa Election 2022: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the election schedule for 2022 Goa Assembly polls. The polling for Goa Election will take place on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10. With election dates announced for the 2022 Goa polls, the countdown for the power battle became all the more interesting. The BJP, which is in power, is looking for a third-consecutive term even as Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are going full throttle to make a mark in the electoral politics in 2022 Goa polls.

Goa polls 2022: AAP, TMC’s entry spice up battle

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s entry to Goa's political arena, this time, added spice to the power game. The TMC, which is currently in power in West Bengal, recently said that it plans to contest all 40 seats in Goa.

Goa Election 2022: Regional parties in fray

Two regional outfits will also be trying their luck for the first time – Revolutionary Goans and Goencho Avaaz. Besides them, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) are also in the battle. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) announced it would contest the forthcoming Goa polls in an alliance with the TMC. Meanwhile, the Congress and the Goa Forward Party had also sealed a pre-poll alliance.

2022 Goa Election: BJP vying 3rd consecutive term

The BJP, which has been in power in Goa since 2012, is vying to continue to be at the helm for the third consecutive term. The BJP, however, feels that the more number of parties there are in the fray, the better for it as it will cause division of opposition’s votes.

After the Assembly polls in 2017, the GFP, which had won three seats, extended support for the formation of the BJP-led state government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar. But after Parrikar”s death in 2019, the alliance turned sour and resulted in the Sardesai-led party withdrawing its support. In that election, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in Goa by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House, but could not come to power as the BJP, which bagged 13, allied with some independents and regional parties to form the government.