Panaji: Days after taking oath as chief minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant on Sunday allocated portfolios to new minister. Pramod Sawant has kept five important departments i.e. Home, Finance, Personnel, Official language and Vigilence, to himself.Also Read - Goa's BITS Pilani Turns COVID Hotspot After 24 Students Test Positive. Preventive Measures Ordered

In the recently concluded Goa assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party ushed to power by winning 20 seats, paving way for Sawant to lead the state for second term. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. Also Read - Traffic Rule Violators In Goa Will Have To Pay High Penalty From Tomorrow. Check New Guidelines

Sawant has eight ministers in his cabinet – Vishwajit Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gaude and Atanasio Monserratte. While Rane, Godinho, Cabral and Gaude held the ministerial post in the Sawant-led cabinet from 2019-22, Khaunte was a minister in the Parrikar-headed government. Also Read - Fuel Prices Bound To Go Up Due To Russia-Ukraine War: Goa Minister

Portfolios Allocation: