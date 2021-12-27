Panaji: Goa reported the first case of Omicron variant of Coronavirus on Monday after an eight-year-old boy, who arrived in the coastal state from the United Kingdom, tested positive for the new variant. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane took to Twitter and said that the boy, who travelled from the UK on December 17, 2021, was confirmed to be infected with Omicron, as per his test report received from the National Institute of Virology in Pune.Also Read - Not a Single Omicron Patient Needed Oxygen Support, Steroids, or Ventilator. Top Delhi Doctor Talks About Treatment Pattern

#OmicronVariant Update – Goa 8 yr old boy who had traveled from the UK on 17.12.2021 has tested positive for #OmicronVirus as confirmed by NIV Pune. — VishwajitRane (@visrane) December 27, 2021

He further said that the state government will take steps according to the central government’s protocol and also adopt stringent measures as required, in public interest, based on the advice given by the expert committee. Also Read - Covid-19 Surveillance, Containment Guidelines Extended Till January 31 Amid Rising Omicron Cases

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has already asked the tourism stakeholders to stay alert and ensure there is no spread of COVID-19 during festivities, in the wake of the upcoming New Year celebrations.

On Sunday, Goa reported 25 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state’s infection count to 1,80,050, while the death toll remained constant at 3,519, as per official data.

Meanwhile, with addition of one more case, India’s Omicron case tally reached 579 on Monday. Among them, national capital Delhi accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases at 148, followed by Maharashtra at 141. The other Indian states that have reported Omicron cases are- Kerala (57); Gujarat (49); Rajasthan (43); Telangana (41); Tamil Nadu (34); Karnataka (31); Madhya Pradesh (9); Andhra Pradesh (6); West Bengal (6); Haryana (4); Odisha (4); Chandigarh (3); Jammu and Kashmir (3); Uttar Pradesh (2); Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand one each, respectively.’

As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest update, of the total 579 cases, 151 patients have been discharged from the hospitals.

(Inputs from Agencies)