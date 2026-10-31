Goa Shocker: 16-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times at crime branch office; cop held under POCSO

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times at Goa’s Crime Branch office by a police inspector. The accused have been booked under the POCSO Act and the BNS.

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Goa Shocker: 16-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times at crime branch office; cop held under POCSO | image; AI

Goa Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced in Goa, which has raised serious questions about police accountability and the safety of minors at police establishments. A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on several occasions at the Crime Branch office in North Goa, officials said on Saturday. The victim was assaulted by a police inspector with the help of a woman. A case has been filed under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against inspector Vikas Deykar and Ranjini Palyekar. Ranjini is also equally culprit in the case as she facilitated the assaults.

Zero-Tolerance Policy Towards Misconduct

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar, the law enforcement department has a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct. He said legal and departmental action has been taken against the accused police officer and his female accomplice.

The alleged incidents took place on July 25 and October 27 at the Crime Branch office in Ribandar.

Key Highlights

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times at Goa’s Crime Branch office.

A police inspector and a woman have been accused in the case.

The alleged incidents took place on July 25 and October 27 at the Crime Branch office in Ribandar.

The minor had approached the Child Helpline and her complaint was forwarded to Deykar.

The accused have been arrested under relevant sections of BNS and POCSO Act.

Minor Approached Child Helpline

The minor girl had called the Child Helpline service to register her complaint. The complaint was then forwarded to Deykar. Later, she filed a complaint alleging that the police officer sexually assaulted her several times inside his office.

The inspector and the woman were booked under BNS sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 127 (wrongful confinement), as well as sections 10 (aggravated sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of POCSO Act.

The case was transferred to the Old Goa Police Station as the alleged incidents took place inside the Crime Branch office.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

6-year-old girl brutally assaulted at Panchkula Government School

A six-year-old girl was brutally thrashed by an eight-year-old boy inside a classroom at a school in Panchkula. The minor girl sustained several injuries in the incident, which took place on Wednesday. She was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, where she is undergoing treatment. The family of the minor has questioned the school’s security arrangements, saying that the third-grade student himself led them to unconscious girl.

CCTV Horrific Incident Emerges

CCTV footage of the horrific incident has surfaced on social media, showing the third-grade student grabbing the girl and banging her head against a desk. When the girl falls to the floor the accused boy starts kicking and punching her and hitting her with a brick. The girl is seen bleeding in the footage.

Girl Was Attacked With Stone, Flower Pot

According to the victim’s parents, their minor daughter was first attacked with a stone and subsequently with a flowerpot. They stated that the victim was dragged for a significant distance. She sustained critical injuries and went unconscious after the attack.

6-year-old girl brutally assaulted at Panchkula Government School

In a separate incident, a six-year-old girl was brutally thrashed by an eight-year-old boy inside a classroom at a school in Panchkula. The minor girl sustained several injuries in the incident, which took place on Wednesday. She was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, where she is undergoing treatment. The family of the minor has questioned the school’s security arrangements, saying that the third-grade student himself led them to the unconscious girl.

CCTV Horrific Incident Emerges

CCTV footage of the horrific incident has surfaced on social media, showing the third-grade student grabbing the girl and banging her head against a desk. When the girl falls to the floor, the accused boy starts kicking and punching her and hitting her with a brick. The girl is seen bleeding in the footage.

Girl Was Attacked With Stone, Flower Pot

According to the victim’s parents, their minor daughter was first attacked with a stone and subsequently with a flowerpot. They stated that the victim was dragged for a significant distance. She sustained critical injuries and went unconscious after the attack.