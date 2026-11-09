Goa shocker: 3-year-old daughter of balloon seller sexually assaulted in dilapidated building, accused absconding

A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a dilapidated building in Goa. Police have launched a manhunt and are scanning CCTV footage to trace the accused.

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Goa shocker: 3-year-old daughter of balloon seller sexually assaulted in dilapidated building, accused absconding | image; x

Goa Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Goa, where a three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified person at a dilapidated building in North Goa district. According to police, a passerby found the minor girl crying outside the building near a taxi stand in Mapusa on Sunday evening. He rushed to help the child, after which locals alerted the police. The child was found in Mapusa, which is located 9 km from Panaji.

Victim Stable, Police Scan CCTV Footage To Trace Accused

Police rushed the victim girl, who was in critical condition, to Mapusa District Hospital. She was later shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital for further treatment, news agency PTI reported, citing police.

Girl’s Family Sells Balloons

The girl belongs to a poor family, her father and mother sell balloons at the roadside. The victim was selling balloons with her parents to the Mapusa market for Diwali and then went missing.

According to Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta, who rushed to the spot, police have launched a manhunt to trace and nab the culprit. He said the victim’s condition was stable.

The Mapusa police have registered a case after receiving a complaint from the victim’s parents. Investigators are now examining the CCTV footage to identify and trace the culprit.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

Man Kills 4-Year-Old Son, Removes Kidneys, Lungs, Eyes In Bid To Make Quick Money

In a separate incident, a 27-year-old man allegedly killed his cousin’s 4-year-old son in Chhattisgarh in an attempt to make quick money. He allegedly killed the minor boy and removed his organs – kidneys, lungs and eyes – to sell them online. According to police, accused man was searching the internet and social media platforms for ways to earn quick money. Police found the child’s body dumped in a pit in Lodhenapath Mahua village in Jashpur district and arrested the accused man.

What Exactly Happened?

Police identified the accused as Basudev alias Tangnu. The boy’s father, Ramjeet Ram, reached Sanna police station on November 7 and filed a missing-persons complaint, telling cops his son had been missing since November 5.

Police Recovered Weapon

Acting on the confession, investigators recovered murder weapons, a plastic bucket containing body parts and other material from a pit.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

(with agency inputs)