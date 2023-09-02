Goa Shocker: Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death, Disposes Body 80 KM Away From Crime Scene At Amboli Ghat; Details

It has been learnt that before the murder, the accused also had a fight with the woman following which a non-cognisable offence was registered against him at Mapusa police station.

Goa: The Goa Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing his girlfriend after she broke up with him. After killing his girlfriend Kamakshi Shankar Uddapnov (30), the accused, Fakir aka Prakash Chunchwad, 22, from Porvorim, dumped her body at Amboli Ghat in neighbouring Maharashtra, around 80 km from the crime spot. The police said Chunchwad allegedly stabbed Kamakshi Uddapnov to death at her flat.

A senior police officer told IANS that the incident happened on August 29 at Porvorim in North Goa. “He dumped the body with his friend’s help. After he confessed to the crime, we took him to the spot and recovered the body (on Friday),” the police officer said.

“The friend of the accused person Nirupadi Shraranappa Kadakal, 21, from Porvorim-Goa has also been arrested,” Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said.

It has been learnt that before the murder, he also had a fight with the woman following which a non-cognisable offence was registered against him at Mapusa police station. Later, he went to her flat in Porvorim and allegedly committed the crime.

“The motive of the crime is that the deceased lady was in a relationship with the accused person and that she had recently broken her relationship with him and because of this the accused person committed this gruesome act,” police said.

Porvorim Police have attached the car used for transporting the body of deceased Kamaxi.

The incident came to light after victim’s family member went to he house and saw blood stains on the premises. They later lodged a complaint at Porvorim police station.

