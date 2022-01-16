Panaji: A Goa police constable and an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel died on Sunday after being hit by a car at Seraulim Nakabandi point in the Colva police station area of South Goa. According to police, both personnel were on Nakabandi duty, when a speeding car hit them on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.Also Read - Goa Assembly Election 2022: Free power, Water Among AAP's 13-point Agenda for Upcoming Polls

"Around 12.15 am, when the constable, the IRB jawan and a home guard were on 'nakabandi' duty at Seraulim village in Colva police station jurisdiction, the speeding car hit them," PTI quoted officials as saying.

The deceased have been identified as Shailesh Gaonkar (30) a constable in Goa police and Vishwas Deykar (32) a IRB jawan. Deykar died while being shifted to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC). According to the police, the police personnel sustained grievous injuries and while being shifted to hospital they both expired. The home guard escaped unhurt in the inciden, said Police.

Meanwhile, the driver of the speeding car has been identified as one Craig Rodrigues. Police has taken him into custody and is being interrogated.

Further invetigation in the case is underway.

(Inputs from PTI)