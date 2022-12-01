Good News Goans! State To Launch ‘Goa Taxi App’ On December 19. Details Here

Panaji: Goa is on the bucket list of most people and the ones who have been there know how difficult it is manage cabs their. From rates to availability and accessibility, it becomes a tad vit trouble

Good News Goans! State To Launch 'Goa Taxi App' On December 19. Details Here

Panaji: Goa is on the bucket list of most people and the ones who have been there know how difficult it is manage cabs their. From rates to availability and accessibility, it becomes a tad vit troublesome. Also the fact that there is extremely less availability of big app based taxi aggregators like Ola or Uber. But, soon things might change for the better as the state is all set to launch it own app-based cab aggregator service called ‘Goa Taxi. Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said on Wednesday that the taxi aggregator app ‘Goa Taxi’ will be jointly launched by the Tourism and Transport Departments and that the State-owned Goa Electronics Limited (GEL) will operate it.

Also Read:

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said that this app will care of Goan Taxiwallas. They now get to run their own app-based cab service and extra profits will be ploughed back to them.

Taxi operators in Goa have been consistently opposing any moves by the

He further said that it will be an aggregator not only for tourists but also for the local public which will be used to transit from point to point.

Over the last two to three years, attempts to introduce app based taxi services in the State have faced stiff resistance from Goa’s taxi operators.

One such service Goa Miles introduced by a private company with support from the State-owned Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) has faced stiff opposition from local taxi operators with the latter holding several protests against it and also resorting to sporadic cases of violence against operators who have joined the app.