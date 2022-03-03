New Delhi: In the wake of a significant drop in COVID-19 cases, economic activities in Goa, including Indian Super League (ISL) matches, casinos, and movie halls will soon function at full capacity, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. “In view of less positivity rate, the expert committee has advised resuming economic activities with 100% capacity. The govt will take the decision by tomorrow & will resume the activities including casinos”, said the chief minister. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Relaxes COVID Curbs, Lifts Ban on Political, Cultural Gatherings | Guidelines Here

Earlier on Wednesday, the state recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 and three casualties due to the infection. With this, the tally of infections in the coastal state has reached 2,45,056, while the toll stood at 3,825.