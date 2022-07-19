New Delhi: Two GoAir flights, one on the Mumbai-Leh route and one on the Srinagar-Delhi route, developed engine snags on Tuesday and had to be grounded, DGCA officials said. “Today GoAir A320 aircraft VT-WGA flight G8-386 (Mumbai-Leh) diverted to Delhi due to Engine No.2 EIU (Engine Interface Unit) fault. Another flight GoAir A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202 (Srinagar-Delhi) is involved in air turnback to Srinagar due to Eng 2 EGT overlimit,” Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.Also Read - Glitches in Planes: DGCA Conducts Spot Checks, Says All Aircraft Should be Released Only After Certifying Licence

DGCA further said that the matter is under investigation and in the meanwhile, both these aircraft are being grounded and shall fly only when cleared by DGCA.