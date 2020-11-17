New Delhi: A flight of GoAir which was coming to Delhi from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday made emergency landing at Karachi airport due to a medical emergency onboard. However, the flight landed safely at Karachi airport, Airline Official informed on Tuesday. Also Read - Ethiopian Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport, 3 Fire Brigades on Spot

The GoAir flight G8- 6658A, which took off from Riyadh on Tuesday made emergency landing after a passenger fainted onboard. Some media reports further suggested that the passenger was 30-year-old man from Bareilly who died onboard the plane due to cardiac arrest. Also Read - 'Civil-War' Like Situation in Karachi After Clashes Between Sindh Police & Pakistan Army Over Kidnapping Rumours of Police Chief

Meanwhile, the flight has now taken off and is coming to New Delhi.