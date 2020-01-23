New Delhi: The Wadia Group-run budget airline GoAir on Thursday announced that it is temporarily suspending some flights as its business partners Airbus and Pratt & Whitney failed to deliver aircraft and engines on time.

“We have been informed by our business partners Airbus and Pratt & Whitney of their inability to deliver previously promised aircraft and engines through 9th March 2020 that are required to support our current growth. As a result, we have been forced to temporarily suspend certain flights that are part of our network, schedule & open for sale,” GoAir announced in its statement.

The low-cost airlines highlighted that the suspensions have been announced in ahead of time in order to minimize inconvenience to customers and eliminate the need to cancel flights later.

Specific details regarding the suspensions have not been disclosed yet.

In the last four weeks, the carrier has gone through numerous cases of unplanned grounding of aircraft, which were supporting its current operation of the fleet.

Besides, GoAir had cancelled nearly 40 domestic flights in major cities around December 24 and 25 last year, leaving scores of passengers stranded at the airports. The carrier had listed bad weather, lack of ground staff due to protests, and delay and non-availability of spare engines that caused the cancellations.

Currently, the GoAir operates more than 325 daily flights and has around 60 planes in its fleet. However, the DGCA has issued show-cause notices to nearly 100 pilots and senior executives of the airline over alleged violation of flight duty time limit (FDTL) norms.