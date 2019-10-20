New Delhi: In a strange occurrence, stray cattle in Goa have suddenly turned non-vegetarian and are only eating chicken scraps and fried fish, creating worries for the administration.

According to reports, Goa’s garbage management minister Michael Lobo has said that 76 stray cattle for Calangute village refused vegetarian food. Veterinarians have been roped in for a medical check-up.

“We have lifted 76 cattle from Calangute and taken them to the gaushala run by the Gomantak Gosevak Mahasang in Mayem village, where they are being well looked after. We always say cattle are vegetarian. But cattle from Calangute have turned non-vegetarian and do not eat grass, gram or the special cattle feed given to them,” Mr Lobo said, as quoted by IANS.

The change in the food habit is not overnight as initially, they were pure vegetarians. Since the villages they inhabit are the hubs of tourists attractions, they were never insulated from non-veg food items. They used to smell and move on without touching non-veg leftovers from tourists, the minister said. Gradually, they started tasting non-veg food occasionally and now they are only having non-veg refusing to have grass altogether.

“The cattle from Calangute and Candolim are used to eating non-vegetarian food like leftover chicken scraps and stale fried fish from the restaurants. Due to the consumption of such non-vegetarian food, their system has become like that of humans. Earlier, they were vegetarians, pure vegetarians. They would smell non-vegetarian food and move on, but now, they eat only non-vegetarian (food),” he said, as quoted by IANS.