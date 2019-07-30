New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Singh, who is known for making controversial statements has now claimed that Indian culture is being destroyed in the regions where there is a concentration of Muslims and Christians. He also showered praise on PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that god has sent them (Modi and Yogi) in the field of politics as avatars who will keep India colourful with the idea of ‘Hindutva’ (Hinduism).

“Desh sabal vahin par hai jahan par hinduwadi soch ke log zyada hain, jahan bhi Muslim/Isai soch ke log adhik hain, wahan pe Bharat ke siddhant aur Bharat ki sanskriti durbal hai. Bharat aur Bharatiyata pe vishwas karne wale kam hain (The power of our country can be reflected in the regions where people with Hindu ideology reside in a large numbers. India’s culture is being destroyed in the regions where Muslim and Christian populations are concentrated in a large number),” he said.

He added,”Iska dawa Modi ji aur Yogi ji ke avtar ke roop mein bhagwan ne bhej diya hai. Main toh keh raha hoon baar-baar, maan lijiye desh ke kaya-kalp ke liye, Hindustan ko hindutva vichaardhara se rangeen banaye rakhne ke liye, bhagwan ne Yogi ji aur Modi ji ko bhej diya hai. (God has sent them (Modi and Yogi) to keep India colourful with the idea of ‘Hindutva’)

Furthermore, the MLA slammed Samajwadi Party MP, Azam Khan, who is allegedly involved in land encroachment cases in Rampur district.

Surendra Singh Not New to Controversies

This is not the first time the BJP MLA has made a controversial remark. Singh had earlier stoked a controversy by comparing government officials with prostitutes. Addressing a chetavni diwas (warning day)’ meeting in Ballia district, the BJP lawmaker had said, “Prostitutes are better than officials. They take money and dance all night. But these officers despite taking money from the public don’t do work.”

He had also said that there is nothing wrong in calling Mayawati ‘worse than a transgender’. “The manner in which Mayawati has joined hands with the Samajwadi Party (SP) after the state guest house case of 1995 (where Mayawati was reportedly assaulted by SP MLAs) goes on to prove that she has no self-respect,” Singh had said.

The BJP MLA had called West Bengal Chief Minister Surpanakha’ and compared opposition Congress to ‘Ravana’. “Mamata Banerjee is playing the role of Surpanakha. People are being killed and even though she is the chief minister, she is doing nothing,” Surendra Singh had said while campaigning for the BJP during Lok Sabha elections 2019.