Chennai: Government-owned State Bank of India and Canara Bank will bear the Coronavirus vaccination cost –Rs 250 per dose per head–for their employees who are 45 years of age with co-morbidities and their dependents. City-based United India General Insurance Company Ltd. has decided to reimburse the vaccination cost incurred by its employees who are above 45 years of age and suffering from co-morbidities.

United India has also urged their employees to get the vaccination done free of cost at government hospitals. The insurer also said only in the case where eligible employees were not able to go to a government hospital they can get the vaccination done at private hospitals. However, SBI and Canara Bank did not urge its employees to look at the government hospitals for vaccination.

Appreciating the decision of the two banks C.H. Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) told IANS: "What is important is that the bankers should be vaccinated on priority basis and they should also be considered as corona warriors."

“Despite being exposed to the coronavirus infection, the bankers attended to duty during the lockdown period and were handling currency notes, coins and others offered by their clients,” Venkatachalam said.

According to him, many bank employees had contracted Covid-19 and had succumbed to it.

Meanwhile, the unions in the general insurance sector are urging the other three government companies – National Insurance Company Ltd, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd and New India Assurance Company Ltd – to follow United India’s example.

(With IANS inputs)