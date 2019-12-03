New Delhi: Former finance minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Tuesday mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party for its “ideas” of reforming the already-suffering economy. This comes a day after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey told the Lok Sabha that the “Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should not be treated as Bible, Ramayan and Mahabharat”.

“GDP numbers are irrelevant, personal tax will be cut, import duties will be increased. These are BJP’s ideas of reforms. God save India’s economy,” Chidambaram said in a tweet.

GDP numbers are irrelevant, personal tax will be cut, import duties will be increased. These are BJP’s ideas of reforms. God save India’s economy. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 3, 2019

Following the attack by the opposition over the state of the country’s economy on Sunday, Nishikant Dubey said in the Lok Sabha that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has no relevance and it should not be treated as ‘Bible, Ramayan and Mahabharat’.

“Sustainable economic development is more important than GDP,” Dubey had added.

Prior to that, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdury had attacked the government over the falling GDP numbers.

It must be noted that the country’s Gross Domestic Product grew at 4.3 per cent in the quarter between July and September, which is the lowest since January-March in 2013 when the GDP grew at 4.3 per cent. The GDP data was even worse than the estimates of 4.7 per cent that the economists expected.

Before the estimate for the GDP’s growth for the July quarter came out, the government had taken multiple steps to arrest the economic slumpdown, including the corporate tax cut, merging banks and announcing the biggest privatisation drive ever, the Gross domestic product.