New Delhi: The Opposition parties on Tuesday came down heavily on the BJP, hours after the ruling party relased its manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly elections and said that it will seek Bharat Ratna award for Veer Damodar Savarkar, Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule.

“Savarkar had faced criminal trial for the murder of Mahatma Gandhi. Kapoor Commission also investigated the charges. In a recent article it was claimed that the Commission had indicted Sarvarkar. God save this country”, Congress leader Manish Tewari said, adding, anything is possible in the country where Gandhi is made to commit suicide.

Notably, Tewari was referring to the Class 9 question paper in Gujarat wherein students were asked ‘how Mahatma Gandhi committed suicide?’ “Gandhijiye aapghaat karwa maate shu karyu?” (how did Gandhiji commit suicide?) was the question asked in Gujarati to Class 9 students during an internal assessment examination.

Besides, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi also took a dig Bharatiya Janata Party for demanding Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar. Owaisi claimed that Savarkar supported the two-nation theory and also implicated by Jeevan Lal Commission of Inquiry on Gandhi’s assassination.

Taking to Twitter, the Hyderabad MP said,”Some gyaan about this Anmol Ratan: 1. Implicated by Jeevan Lal Commission of Inquiry on Gandhi’s assassination, 2. Advocated the use of rape as a political tool, 3. Criticised Shivaji for not using rape as a political tool, 4. Called himself the British’s most obedient servant, 5.Wrote SIX letters to British requesting release from prison, 6. Looked up to Hitler & blamed Jews for the Holocaust. 7, Muslims & other non-Hindus are to be kept outside the national fabric, 8. Supported the 2 nation theory.”

Earlier in the day, with special focus on farmers and youth, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election 2019. The manifesto, which the party called as ‘Sankalp Patra’, made various promises including drought-free Maharashtra in the coming 5 years, pure drinking water to every household by 2022, 1 crore jobs in five years and more than 12 hours of electricity to farmers. Besides the promises, the party, in its manifesto also demanded Bharat Ratna for Veer Damodar Savarkar, Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule.