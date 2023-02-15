Home

Godavari Express Derailment: Several Trains Cancelled, Many Diverted to Avoid Disrupted Route; Check Full List

Godavari Express Derailment: A total of nine trains, scheduled to depart on Wednesday, have been completely cancelled, while 14 trains partially cancelled as the movement of trains has been disrupted between Kazipet and Secunderabad.

Bibinagar: Stranded passengers of the Godavari Express train (Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad) that got derailed, near Bibinagar, Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, 2023. Six coaches of the train derailed. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Hours after the Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad Godavari Express derailed between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar near Hyderabad on Wednesday, the South Central Railway has cancelled a few trains and also diverted several others to avoid the disrupted route. A total of nine trains, scheduled to depart on Wednesday, have been completely cancelled, while 14 trains partially cancelled as the movement of trains has been disrupted between Kazipet and Secunderabad.

LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Kacheguda-Nadikude (train number 07791)

Nadikude-Kacheguda (07792)

Secunderabad-Warangal (07462)

Warangal-Hyderabad (07463)

Secunderabad-Guntur (12706)

Guntur-Secunderabad (12705)

Secunderabad-Repalle (17645)

Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam (126806)

Visakhapatnam-Lingampally (12805)

Sirpur-Kaghaznagar-Secunderabad train (number 17234) has been cancelled between Kazipet and Secunderabad

Secunderabad-Guntur train (17202) will remain cancelled between Secunderabad and Kazipet

Vijayawada-Secunderabad (12713) cancelled between Warangal and Secunderabad

Secunderabad-Vijayawada (12714) stands cancelled between Secunderabad-Warangal

Bhadrachalam Rd-Secunderabad train (17660) will terminate at Kazipet

Guntur-Vikarabad train (12747) has been cancelled between Nalgonda and Vikarabad

Vikarabad-Guntur (12748) has been cancelled between Vikarabad and Nalgonda

Warangal-Secunderabad (07757) will remain cancelled between Aler and Secunderabad

Miryalaguda-Kacheguda train (07974) will not operate between Ramannapet and Kacheguda

Kacheguda-Miryalaguda (07276) will not operate between Kacheguda and Ramannapet

Guntur-Secunderabad (17201) stands cancelled between Kazipet and Secunderabad

Secunderabad-Sirpur Kaghaznagar (17233) has been cancelled between Secunderabad and Kazipet.

The SCR also announced that Tirupati-Jammu Tawi (22705), which commenced journey on February 14, will skip Kazipet stoppage. It will be diverted via Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Peddapalli.

Six coaches of train number 12727 Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad derailed near NFC Nagar under the limits of Ghatkesar Railway Station in Medchal Malkajgiri district early Wednesday. However, no one was injured. SCR officials said passengers reached the destination by the same train after detaching the derailed coaches.

The derailment has hit the movement of trains between Kazipet and Secunderabad. The railway authorities were engaged in restoring the track.

