Goddess Saraswati’s Idol ‘Without Saree’ Sparks Controversy, ABVP-VHP Urge Tripura CM To Take Strict Action

Goddess Saraswati's Idol 'Without Saree' Sparks Controversy, ABVP-VHP Urge Tripura CM To Take Strict Action

A controversy has erupted in Tripura over the idol of Goddess Saraswati in a college; ABVP-VHP have protested against the idol claiming that it is 'without a saree'. Here's all you need to know

Saraswati Idol Controversy (Image Twitter_WarpaintJ)

New Delhi: The Government College of Art and Craft at Lichubagan in Agartala, Tripura has been in the headlines and a major controversy because of its ‘vulgar’ idol of Goddess Saraswati. The students of this college crafted an idol of Goddess Saraswati which went viral on social media because it was ‘without a saree’. The members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) began protesting after seeing the idol and claimed that it was ‘without a saree’. The members also went on to make the college authorities to drape the idol with a saree. What is the Saraswati Idol Controversy, how have the ABVP, VHP and Bajrang Dal reacted to it and what are they demanding from the state government, read to know in detail…

What Is Goddess Saraswati Idol Controversy?

As mentioned earlier, the idol of Goddess Saraswati in the Government College of Art and Crafts in Agartala, has sparked a controversy because of its ‘vulgarity’. The viral video of the idol crafted by the students of this college attracted negative attention and members of ABVP, VHP and Bajrang Dal have expressed their anger towards it. Condemning it, the state coordinator of Bajrang Dal, Tutan Das said that it is ‘a deviation from the cultural and traditional values’ which are generally expected from the students of an arts and crafts college.

ABVP-VHP Urge Tripura CM To Take Strict Action

According to various media reports, ABVP has urged the Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha to take strict action against the college authorities. Dibakar Acharjee, the Tripura ABVP Unit Joint Secretary has said, “As we all know, today is Basant Panchami and Goddess Saraswati is worshipped all over the country. In the morning, we all got the news that in the Government Art and Crafts College, the idol of Goddess Saraswati was sculptured in a very wrong and vulgar way. We instantly reached the location and started our protest. We made the college authority stop the worship there and forced the students to rap a saree on the idol. We strongly protest against this type of initiative in any educational institution.”

Tutan as, the Bajrang Dal Tripura State Coordinator has told PTI, “As the video of Maa Saraswati without the traditional saree was circulating on social media, we rushed to the college before the puja began and forced the organisers to adorn a saree on the idol.” VHP activist Sourabh Das has said, ” We vehemently denounce the lack of decorum shown towards Devi Saraswati by the students of the Government College of Art and Craft. The VHP will not tolerate any disrespect towards Hindu deities.”

College Authorities Reaction To Controversy

The college authorities have also released a statement on the controversy stirred by the idol crafted by their students. Claiming the idol to be inspired by the sculpture style of the different temples of both Northern and Southern India, the Principal In-Charge of the Government College of Art and Crafts was quoted by an Indian Express Report as saying, “The idol had followed the sculpture style of different idols as found in different temples of northern and southern India. The idol didn’t copy the statues but followed the style of sculpture. But we certainly didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

(Inputs from Agencies)

