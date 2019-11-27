New Delhi: Soon after BJP member Pragya Thakur stirred a fresh controversy by referring to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a ‘deshbhakt’ during a debate in Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday immediately came to her defence and said Thakur did not take the name of Godse or anyone else. He also went on to say that there is nothing on record as such.

“Pragya Thakur did not take the name of Godse or anyone else in her statement. There is nothing on the record like that and it would not be right to simply spread news like that,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Defending her further, Joshi said that Pragya’s mic was not on and she made the objection when the name of Udham Singh was being taken.

“Her mic was not on and she made the objection when the name of Udham Singh was being taken. She has even explained this and told it to me personally,” he further added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on reports of BJP's Pragya Thakur referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in Lok Sabha: Her mic was not on, she made the objection when the name of Udham Singh was being taken. She has even explained this & told it to me personally. pic.twitter.com/RJmpwzMF0b — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

On the other hand, taking the chance to corner the BJP over her controversial statement, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi called her ‘motormouth’ and said she will ensure the downfall of the BJP.

“This motormouth shall ensure the downfall of the BJP. Whatever the case might be, this is an extremely dangerous sign and has made a complete mockery of the Indian democracy and its founding fathers,” he said in a series of tweets.

He also went on to say that these are the ideologies that have felt most empowered since the BJP has come into power.

“BJP MP Pragya Thakur refers to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as ‘deshbhakt’ during debate in Lok Sabha. These are the ideologies that have felt most empowered since the BJP has come into power. It’s shocking and shameful that she is a parliamentarian,” he further tweeted.

Meanwhile, DMK leader A Raja confirmed that when he said Nathuram Godse who committed a brutal act of killing Gandhi, Sadhvi Pragya stood and said that he was a nationalist. “It is condemnable,” he added.

Pragya Thakur, who has always been in the centre of controversy for many reasons, has on Wednesday once again landed in yet another storm when she referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a ‘deshbhakt’ during a debate in Lok Sabha.