Bengaluru: Ahead of the upcoming festival of Christmas and New Year, the budget airline GoFirst is offering 'free seats and meals' to its customers to provide ultimate ease for traveller when flying from Bengaluru. So, if you are in Bengaluru, and planning to travel to some select locations in the country, check out GoFirst's latest offer that is valid for booking and travel till January 10, 2022. Details of the deal are available on the company's website.

Introducing the special offers for travellers, GoFirst on its website said, "Now experience the ultimate ease of travel when flying from Bengaluru. Fly to any of these cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi, Varanasi, Kolkata, Lucknow & Pune) from Bengaluru and get exciting benefits such as Free web check-in, Free Seat selection* and a Complimentary Meal (includes one sandwich and one beverage) * on-board."

Offer valid on select flights

G8 401 Bengaluru to Ranchi

G8 405 Bengaluru to Varanasi

G8 791 Bengaluru to Kolkata

G8 385 Bengaluru to Mumbai

G8 808 Bengaluru to Lucknow

G8 116 Bengaluru to Delhi

G8 292 Bengaluru to Pune

The airline on its website noted that the complimentary meal and seat will be non-transferable, and non refundable. “The complimentary meal and seat is non-transferable in the event of cancellation or rescheduling of the flight either by the passenger or by the airline,” the carrier noted.