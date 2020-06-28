Lockdown Extension News: As the coronavirus cases continued to increase in the country, a number of states on Sunday decided to extend lockdown beyond June 30. Saying that it is not possible to completely withdraw the lockdown at this critical time, these states issued fresh guidelines for the people and urged them to adhere to it. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones: Number Climbs to 421 From 280 in Past 48 Hours After Re-mapping

While Maharashtra, Manipur and Haryana on Sunday extended the lockdown with fresh guidelines, Telangana government said it will take the decision in a few days after reviewing the situation in the state. Also Read - Coronavirus: Third Straight Spike of 5,000-Plus in Maharashtra; 5,493 Cases Recorded Today

On the other hand, Assam imposed two-week complete shutdown in Guwahati from Sunday. Other states such as West Bengal and Jharkhand had already extended the lockdown a day before. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Cross 83000-mark, Sisodia Says Situation Will Improve in Coming Days

Maharashtra

Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the lockdown rectrictions in the state will continue beyond June 30.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister ruled out easing the restrictions and said the state otherwise will face more coronavirus threats. “Will lockdown be lifted after June 30? The clear answer is no,” Thackeray tweeted later.

Saying that there will be some restrictions in the state after June 30, he said more relaxations will be offered gradually.

“The state has now started the unlock process under the Mission Begin Again. There will be some restrictions even after June 30, but eventually more and more relaxations will be offered to the people,” he said.

However, he urged the people of the state to continue to cooperate with the government to ensure that lockdown is not reimposed.

Telangana

Though the Telangana government is ready to extend the lockdown in the state but said it will do so after reviewing the situation in the state.

Following a sharp rise in infections, Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to finalise the strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction in the next three to four days.

However, Rao said the government would examine all relevant issues and take a necessary decision as several issues have to be considered if it decides to re-impose lockdown in GHMC limits.

“If lockdown is imposed, it should be implemented strictly and totally. There should be a day-long curfew with one or two hour relaxation to buy the essentials,” the chief minister said.

Haryana

Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus, the Gurugram administration in Haryana on Sunday identified 8 containment zones in the district and said it will enforce a complete lockdown for two weeks.

Gurugram District Magistrate Amit Khatri said that these wards are identified as large outbreak zones.

The identified zones include as ward number 4 Dundehera, ward number 16 Arjun Nagar, Jyoti Park, Madanpuri, Ward number 17 Ratan garden and Shiv Puri, Ward number 20 Shivaji Nagar and Shanti nagar, Ward number 21 Baldev Nagar, Feroz Gandhi Colony, Ravi Nagar, Ward number 22 Hira Nagar, Gandhi Nagar Shvaji Park, Ward number 23 Hari Nagar Shakti Park and Ward number 35 DLF phase 3 Nathupur.

As per updates, these containment zones will be completely barricaded from all exit points followed by adequate police deployment to prevent violation. The movement of residents will be allowed only for emergency situations.

Manipur

The Manipur government on Sunday also extended the lockdown in the state for another 15 days from July 1. Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the lockdown will be extended in the state from July 1 to 15.

However, the state government allowed the inter-district bus services to resume with proper preventive measures and guidelines. The state government said that no other public transport will be allowed to operate in the state in the next 15 days.

Issuing a statement, the state government said that in the last late 24 hours, 93 people have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 1185. “There are 730 active cases and 455 recovered cases in the state,” the state government said.

Assam:

As the state recorded more than 7,000 cases till Saturday evening, the Assam government on Sunday imposed lockdown in the state till July 31. The development comes as Guwahati is the worst-hit city due to the viral infection in the state.

Issuing a statement, the Commissioner of Police in Guwahati sad that the complete lockdown was enforced in Guwahati from 7 PM on Sunday for 14 days. He also said that the lockdown will be implemented very strictly in view of COVID-19 pandemic.