New Delhi: A day after the Central government announced to extend the nationwide lockdown in containment zones across the country till June 30 with a phased unlocking plan, the Bihar government on Sunday announced extension of the lockdown in the state till June 30.

Issuing a statement, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till June 30.

The development comes a day after the Bihar chief minister asked his officials to ramp up the testing capacity and conduct tests of more and more people in order to know the status of infection in the state.

The chief minister said this during a high-level meeting which was held to review the steps being taken by the state government to contain spread of infection.

Carrying out test of more and more people will alone enable the government to know the current situation of infection especially of those who are coming from outside the state in large numbers. There is a need to prepare a strategy for conducting tests,” Kumar said in an official release.

Detailed screening of all migrant labourers living at block level quarantine centres should be carried out once they complete their quarantine period, he said, adding people, who have been kept in home quarantine must be regularly monitored.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed the officials to carry out detailed door- to-door screening of all the migrant labourers coming from outside at a regular intervals on the pattern of pulse polio drive and also conduct regular follow-ups.

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday said ‘Unlock-1’ will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including the opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country’s worst-hit areas.

While announcing the extension of the lockdown in containment zones across the country, the Union Home Ministry said temples, mosques, churches and other religious places and shopping malls will be allowed to open in a phased manner from June 8 while a decision on the opening of schools and colleges will be taken in July in consultation with the states.

Issuing fresh guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the home ministry has given more powers to the states and union territories to ascertain and define a containment zone.