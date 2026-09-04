Going to Khatu Shyam Temple? Delhi traffic police issues Janmashtami advisory; NH-44, Singhu Border likely to see heavy traffic, Check alternate routes

With thousands of devotees expected to visit the temple for Janmashtami prayers and celebrations, authorities are working to manage the crowd while keeping regular traffic moving.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/going-to-khatu-shyam-temple-narela-delhi-traffic-police-issues-janmashtami-advisory-nh-44-singhu-border-likely-to-see-heavy-traffic-check-alternate-routes-8516447/ Copy

New Delhi: Vehicles crawl amid heavy traffic congestion on the ITO Ring Road following monsoon rain in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Wasim Sarvar)

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Janmashtami celebrations at the Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham Temple in Narela, where a large number of devotees are expected to gather. The traffic arrangements will be in place from 7 AM on September 4, 2026, until 1 AM on September 5. Heavy crowds around the temple are likely to slow down traffic in the area.

Avoid this stretch of NH-44

The Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid the NH-44 stretch between Singhu Border and Mukarba Chowk as much as possible during the advisory period.

With a large number of pedestrians expected near the temple, traffic movement on this busy route could be affected. Motorists travelling through the area have been advised to take alternative routes, including UER-II and Palla-Bakhtawarpur Road, to avoid possible congestion.

Depending on the traffic situation, diversions may be introduced at several important locations.

These include:

Singhu Border

Bakoli on UER-II

Mukarba Chowk

Traffic police personnel will be deployed at these points to regulate vehicles and help commuters choose alternate routes.

Parking and other restrictions

The Traffic Police has also appealed to devotees and other commuters not to park vehicles along the roadside.

Vehicles parked in a way that blocks or narrows the road could worsen congestion and create difficulties for both motorists and pedestrians.

Special arrangements have also been made for emergency vehicles.

Ambulances and other emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass without obstruction while responding to emergencies. Bypass routes will be used wherever possible to ensure that such vehicles are not held up because of traffic restrictions.

Traffic Police Issues Safety Appeal

With thousands of devotees expected to visit the temple for Janmashtami prayers and celebrations, authorities are working to manage the crowd while keeping regular traffic moving.

The Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to remain patient and follow instructions given by officials at the spot.

People can check traffic updates through the Delhi Traffic Police website, social media platforms, WhatsApp service and traffic helplines.

Officials have urged commuters to plan their routes in advance, use alternate roads and follow traffic directions to ensure a safe and smooth Janmashtami celebration.