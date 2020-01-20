New Delhi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday sought an explanation from the state government’s Chief Secretary and reiterated that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government indulged in ‘unlawful activities’ by approaching the Supreme Court against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) without his knowledge or approval.

“I won’t like to discuss what transpired between him (Chief Secretary) and me. Going to the Supreme Court without informing me…My view is that approval is needed,” Khan said without disclosing his conversation with the state Chief Secretary.

“But even if for the sake of argument I accept that only info is needed, they’ve gone to SC without informing me. That’s an unlawful act. So no explanation can satisfy me,” he added.

On Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had asserted that his state is not going to implement any act propagated by the RSS. Vijayan’s statement came five days after the Kerala government moved the top court against the Centre’s contentious passage of Citizenship law.

“PM Modi gave the lame excuse that NRC was not even discussed, but Home Minister Amit Shah had made clear that it’ll be implemented across the country. Any Act in our country should be Constitutional. Kerala will not implement any act that has RSS behind it,” Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Earlier Governor Khan had hit out at the Left government in the state alleging that it was a basic courtesy to inform the governor if the state government was going to move the SC regarding a central act.

Khan claimed that he got to know about the move through newspaper articles. “This is a breach of protocol and a breach of courtesy… If not the approval, they could have just informed me,” Khan had alleged.

The Kerala government had challenged the Citizenship law passed by Centre on December and called it a violation of several articles of the Constitution, including the basic Right to Equality. The CAA goes beyond the basic principle of secularism that the Indian Constitution holds, the petition stated.

The controversial law that has led to scores of protests across states, paves a way for refugees from non-Muslim communities – including Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian – who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, to become Indian citizens.