New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday made a veiled attack on late former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and blamed him for the prolonged crisis in Kashmir. “First of all, going to UN for Kashmir was a blunder. And secondly, the selection of the charter was wrong. Instead of choosing charter 35, the government should have opted for charter 51,” the Home Minister said while speaking at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) function in the national capital.

He also slammed those, who criticised the Narendra Modi-led government for revoking Article 370 and claimed that Kashmir”s history has been moulded to hide the truth.

“Even today there are many rumours doing rounds about Article 370 and Kashmir. It is important to clarify them. We know since 1947 Kashmir has been a matter of discussion and controversy but distorted history was presented before people. Since the responsibility of writing history was in the hands of the same people who had committed mistakes, so as a result true facts were hidden. I think time has come that correct history is written and presented before people”, said Shah referring to the Congress leaders.

He also hit out at human rights activists and raised questions on their silence during the exodus of Kashmiri pandits. “Culture of Sufi saints in Kashmir was destroyed, where were these champions of human rights then? Where were they when Kashmiri Pandits were driven out of the region? Kashmir has suffered because of article 370”, asserted Shah.

Notably, time and again Shah has blamed Nehru for Kashmir conflict. In his maiden speech as Home Minister in the lower house, Shah had launched a blistering attack on Nehru and the Congress, saying that the policies of previous Congress governments widened the wedge between the people of the state and the country

“Today one-third of Kashmir is not with us. Who announced ceasefire when Pakistan encroached in Kashmir after independence and occupied one-third of its territory? Jawaharlal Nehru announced ceasefire and Pakistan took away that part of Kashmir,” he had said alleging that Nehru did not take the then Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Patel into confidence

“If he would have taken Patel into confidence before announcing ceasefire, then Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) would not have formed and terrorism would not have existed in Kashmir,” Shah had claimed.