Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami announced a gold loan waiver ahead of the declaration of the Tamil Nadu Election 2021 dates. The announcement was made in regard to six sovereigns given by cooperative banks to farmers and the poor. Notably, the model code of conduct will come into force in Tamil Nadu after the announcement of Tamil Nadu election dates by the Election Commission at 4:30 PM today.

“Gold loans against up to six sovereigns given by cooperative banks to farmers and the poor will be waived,” NDTV quoted the state government as saying. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami made the announcement after the Election Commission said it would announce election dates for poll-bound states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal.

It must be noted that the term for the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly will come to an end on May 24, 2021. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into force in Tamil Nadu Nadu following the announcement of dates

Tamil Nadu election 2021 will be conducted to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The incumbent Edappadi K. Palaniswami will be AIADMK’s Chief Ministerial candidate. The party has formed a steering committee of 11 members for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021. The team comprises Ministers Dindigul C Sreenivasan, P Thangamani, S P Velumani among others.

The Tamil Nadu election 2021 will also see an active entry of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and Tamil actor Kamal Haasan into politics.