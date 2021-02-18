Gold Price Today, 18 February 2021: Price of 24-carat gold today (Thursday) fell further to Rs 46,680 per 10 grams. Silver price, too, dropped marginally by Rs 400 to Rs 69,200 per kg, according to the Good Returns website. Gold and silver prices have been on a continuous decline over the past week in line with global cues and the import duty cut announced in Budget 2021. Also Read - A 2.5 kg Gold Saree Worth Crores Offered at a Temple to Mark Telangana CM KCR's 68th Birthday

Gold prices increase or decrease varying from city to city due to different excise duty, state taxes and making charges in jewellery stores. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 17 February 2021: Where to Buy Gold For Cheap? Check Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore And Other Cities

In New Delhi, 22k gold price remained fell slightly to Rs 45,890 per 10 grams today, while in Mumbai gold price was Rs 45,680. Gold dipped to Rs 43,930 per 10 grams in Chennai and it was valued at Rs 43,740 in Bangalore. Meanwhile, in Kolkata gold is selling at Rs 46,160 per 10 grams. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 16 February 2021: Best Time to Buy Gold | Check Price in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai And Other Cities

Check 22k and 24k gold price in major cities