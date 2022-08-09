Gold Rate Today, August 09: The price of yellow metal on August 09 in India rose sharply by Rs.261. The cost of Pure Gold stands at Rs. 52,135 per 10 grams on MCX. This is 0.5 per cent increase in price of Gold since yesterday. Some of the major cities have seen a slight decrease in gold rate. In Bangalore, the price of Standard Gold is Rs. 48,400 per 10 grams, seeing a drop of Rs. 50 from yesterday. The cost of Pure Gold too saw a decline of Rs. 50 standing at Rs. 50,820 per 10 grams. In Delhi, the cost of Standard Gold is Rs. 48,440 per 10 grams whereas that of Pure Gold is Rs. 50,860 per 10 grams, both dropping by Rs. 50 each since yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check Price of Yellow Metal on August 08 in Your City Here

Check The Price of Gold In Your City Here:

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹48,500 ₹50,930 Mumbai ₹48,230 ₹50,640 Delhi ₹48,440 ₹50,860 Kolkata ₹48,900 ₹51,350 Bangalore ₹48,400 ₹50,820 Hyderabad ₹48,500 ₹50,930 Bhopal ₹48,430 ₹50,850 Pune ₹48,430 ₹50,850 Vadodara ₹48,490 ₹50,910 Ahmedabad ₹48,490 ₹50,910 Lucknow ₹48,640 ₹51,070

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Check Price Of Yellow Metal In Delhi, Bangalore And Other Cities Here