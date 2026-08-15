Gold Ring: CM Vijay’s new gift for newborns, Rs 755.83 crore project will be launched in Tamil Nadu by… – All you need to know

CM Vijay announced that Tamil Nadu will launch a Rs 755.83-crore scheme by September to gift gold rings to newborn babies.

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Gold Ring: CM Vijay’s new gift for newborns, Rs 755.83 crore project will be launched in Tamil Nadu by… - All you need to know | Image: youtube

Gold Ring Scheme: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday hoisted the Tricolour at the state Secretariat in Chennai to mark the 80th Independence Day. While addressing the citizens, he announced a new scheme for newborns with an estimated cost of Rs 755.83 crore. Under the scheme, the state will gift a gold ring to newborn babies, and the gift scheme will be launched in the state on September 15.

What Did CM Vijay Say?

“Eliminating corruption is equivalent to freedom; the govt is working towards that goal. We will defeat forces against our govt, conspiracies against our govt. On September 15, the gold ring gift scheme for newborns will be launched at a cost of ₹755.83 cr,” said CM Vijay in his I-Day address.

During his Independence Day speech, CM Vijay said that the state government would continue to oppose policies that undermine the Tamil Nadu’s rights. However, he also said to maintain administrative cooperation with the Centre.

CM Vijay said that tackling corruption and stopping bribe practices were essential parts of achieving freedom, highlighting that his government is working towards this objective.

He said the government has taken steps to stop private individuals from taking public revenue, while ongoing efforts continue to root out corruption across all departments.

Vijay Paid Tribute To Freedom Fighters

“My warm Independence Day greetings to everyone. I pay my respects to each and every freedom fighter who sacrificed their lives for our independence,” he said.

“When people realise that they are being treated like slaves, a sense of unity emerges among them. Everyone begins to come together. Caste barriers will break down, and when caste and religious differences disappear and everyone comes together, that is true freedom,” CM Vijay added.

Everybody’s Duty To Protect Tamil Nadu From Bribery, Corruption

“It is our duty to protect Tamil Nadu from bribery and corruption. That is what our government is working towards. I sincerely thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to hoist the national flag on the 80th Independence Day at this 376-year-old fort and deliver the Independence Day message,” CM Vijay said.

“We are working towards establishing a truly honest and transparent administration. There should be no compromise when it comes to public life,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu CM further said that his government is cooperating with the Central Government, but ideologically, his party continue to oppose the Modi Government’s policies.

Welfare Schemes

CM Vijay said that the welfare initiatives will continue in the state. “We are continuing the good schemes introduced by the previous government. Amma Unavagam (Amma Canteens) scheme introduced by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa continues to function. The Breakfast Scheme is also continuing.”