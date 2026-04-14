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Gold Rate India Live Today: Gold, Silver prices down amid US-Iran tensions, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

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Gold Rate India Live Today: Gold, Silver prices down amid US-Iran tensions, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Gold Rate India Live: Gold futures for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) dropped during intraday trade. Prices slashed by as much as 0.8 percent, or Rs 1,195, hitting an intraday low of Rs 1,51,457 per 10 grams.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: The gold rate in India started on a weaker note on April 13, 2026, reversing the gains on the occassion of Puthandu, Pohela Boishakh, Vaisakhi and Vishu 2026. Despite strong seasonal buying, prices softened in the latest trading session as global cues and macroeconomic factors weighed on sentiment. The price of 24K gold declined by Rs 38 to Rs 15,246 per gram, compared to Rs 15,284 in the previous session. Similarly, 22K gold slipped by Rs 35 to Rs 13,975 per gram from Rs 14,010. 22K gold stands at Rs 1,39,750 per 10 grams and Rs 13,97,500 per 100 grams. 8K gold witnessed a decline, falling by Rs 29 to Rs 11,434 per gram. Prices for 10 grams and 100 grams of 18K gold are currently at Rs 1,14,340 and Rs 11,43,400, respectively. Gold futures for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) also fell sharply during intraday trade. Prices dropped by as much as 0.8%, or Rs 1,195, hitting an intraday low of Rs 1,51,457 per 10 grams. The decline indicates cautious sentiment among traders amid evolving global developments.

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