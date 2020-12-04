Chennai: Two men were caught by security while they were trying to smuggle gold from Tamil Nadu’s Chennai International Airport. Also Read - Customs Official Picks up Passenger's Slipper to Help Him, Finds Gold Paste Worth Rs 12 Lakh Hidden Inside | Watch

Under the Customs Act, airport security on Thursday seized the 706 grams of gold worth Rs 35.5 lakh that the two were trying to smuggle. Also Read - Rs 12 lakh worth gold seized from air passenger in TN

Six bundles of gold paste concealed in the rectums of the two men were recovered. Also Read - 2.5 kg gold hidden in Air India flight toilet seized

The two passengers arrived from Dubai by flight 6E 66 on November 3. One of the two accused were arrested, who had a prior record, said Customs Commissioner, Chennai Airport.