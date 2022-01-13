Tirumala: A procession of Swarna Ratham (Golden Chariot) was held at Tirumala on Thursday as part of Vaikuntha Ekadasi festivities. In the celebration, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said the women devotees including 200 women employees of TTD pulled the finely decked mammoth golden chariot with devotion chanting “Govinda Govinda.”Also Read - Tirumala Vaikunta Dwaram Darshan Tokens to Be Issued from Today

As per reports, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice NV Ramana, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO SV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, CE Nageswara Rao, HO Dr Sridevi, Welfare Officer Damodaram and other officials were also present.

The festive event was attended by hundreds of devotees trying to catch a glimpse of the Lord seated on the golden chariot amid chorus of religious chants.

It must be noted that at least 50,000 devotees are expected to arrive in Tirumala during the 10-day Ekadasi festival. As per the COVID guidelines, the devotees are given time slots so as to control the crowd in the Tirupati temple.

Apart from this the TTD has made it mandatory for devotees to have Covid vaccination certificate or RTPCR negative test report taken 48 hours prior to their arrival.

Due to rise in CIVID cases, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to impose night curfew and put a cap on number of guests at events. However, the curbs will come into effect from January 18, after the Sankranthi festival.