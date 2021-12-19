Amritsar: The sacrilege incident which had led to the debacle of the erstwhile BJP-SAD alliance in 2017, is back in the spotlight again in poll-bound Punjab after a man was allegedly beaten to death as he tried to ‘desecrate’ the sacred Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The youth, reportedly belonging to Uttar Pradesh, entered the restricted area and tried to pick the sword kept in front of the Guru Granth Sahib. He was caught by security persons and was handed over to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) office, where he was beaten to death.Also Read - Man Accused Of ‘Sacrilege’ Attempt At Amritsar’s Golden Temple Beaten To Death, Leaders Call It ‘Shocking’

“The man, about 20 to 25 years of age, jumped the fence. The people inside held him and escorted him out to the corridor where there was a violent altercation leading to his death,” Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, told reporters.

Notably, this is the second incident in about 60 days when someone accused of desecration was killed by a mob. Earlier in October, Lakhbir Singh, a 35-year-old man was killed at Delhi’s Singhu border allegedly by a group of Nihang Sikhs, over an allegation of sacrilege. The incident had taken place during protests over three farm laws.

Punjab CM Condemns ‘Unfortunate’, ‘Heinous’ Act

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi strongly condemned the ‘most unfortunate’ and ‘heinous’ act of attempting sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in the sanctum sanctorum of Golden Temple in Amritsar during the ‘path’ of Sri Rehras Sahib.

The Chief Minister directed the police to thoroughly probe the entire matter to zero in at the underlying motive and real conspirators behind the act. He also called up the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President and assured his government’s full support and cooperation to get into the bottom of the matter.

Former CMs Demand Thorough Probe

Condemning the incident, former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh tweeted, “Strongly condemn the horrific incident of attempted sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji at Darbar Sahib. Govt must get to the bottom of what led this man to act in such a despicable manner!”

Strongly condemn the horrific incident of attempted sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji at Darbar Sahib. Govt must get to the bottom of what led this man to act in such a despicable manner! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 18, 2021

Akali Dal veteran and five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal called “the heinous attempt to commit sacrilege at Sachkhand Shri Harmandar Sahib as deeply shocking and exceedingly painful”. The whole conspiracy needs to be probed, exposed and those behind it be given exemplary punishment”, the former CM said.

Besides, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been campaigning in Punjab for the forthcoming polls also called it a ‘conspiracy’. “People are in shock. This could be a very big conspiracy. The most strict punishment should be meted out to the culprits”, he said.

आज श्री दरबार साहिब में हुई बेअदबी की घटना बेहद दुखदायी है। सब लोग सदमे में हैं। ये बहुत बड़ी साज़िश हो सकती है। दोषियों को सख़्त से सख़्त सजा मिले। ਪ੍ਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਸਿਰ ਤੇ ਮਿਹਰ ਭਰਿਆ ਹੱਥ ਰੱਖੇ…..

ਨਾਨਕ ਨਾਮ ਚੜਦੀ ਕਲਾ ਤੇਰੇ ਭਾਣੇ ਸਰਬੱਤ ਦਾ ਭਲਾ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 18, 2021

What Had Happened in 2015?

A series of incidents of desecration had snowballed into a major poll issue in the 2017 Punjab elections, leading to the humiliating defeat of the SAD-BJP coalition then.

The first incident of desecration was reported on October 12, 2o15 from Bargari, Faridkot district, where 110 torn Angs (literally body part means pages) of the holy Guru were found. On the early morning hours of 14 October, two Sikhs were peacefully protesting and were shot dead by the police as the protesters were sitting in the demonstration.

Between 13 and 16 October 2015, several more incidents of desecration were reported from various places in Punjab.

After succeeding Captain Amarinder Singh as Punjab CM, Charanjit Singh Channi had also said he will ensure justice in the 2015 sacrilege case. Speaking briefly with reporters for the first time after assuming office, Channi had said justice will be delivered in the 2015 sacrilege cases.