New Delhi: The accused in the acid attack on three minor sisters in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh was on Tuesday evening injured in an encounter with the police in Colonelganj area. He has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The incident happened in Paska village of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district during the early hours today while they were sleeping on the roof of their house. The girls' father Ram Avatar has said that he did not have enmity with anyone and was clueless about the motive behind the attack.

The oldest of the three sisters is aged 17, while the other two are 12 and 8-years old. The victims were admitted to a district hospital for treatment and reported to be in a stable condition. While two of the girls received minor burn injuries, the third was injured in the face.

While one suffered 30 per cent burn injuries, the other two have suffered 20 per cent and 7 per cent. The doctors are still investigating what chemical was used, police said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to slam the Uttar Pradesh government over the rising crime graph in the state. Attaching the statement of the victims’ father to her tweet, Priyanka said, “The UP government’s politically motivated narrative of justifying and protecting perpetrators of crimes against women has only emboldened criminals across the state.”