Lucknow: Following National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s thumping win in the general elections 2019, a Muslim couple from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district named their newborn son ‘Narendra Modi’ to commemorate the victory.

The mother talking to ANI said that she wanted her son to follow the ideal of PM Modi. Menaj Begum said, “My son was born on 23 May, I called my husband who is in Dubai and he asked ‘Has Narendra Modi won?’ so I named my son Narendra Modi. I want my son to do good work like Modi ji&be as successful as him.”

The infant’s mother Menaj Begum also hailed the governance of the Narendra Modi government and expressed hope of being benefited by the next government’s schemes.

BJP leader Narendra Modi was on Saturday appointed prime minister-elect by President Ram Nath Kovind, who also asked him to form the new government. After the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance unanimously elected him as their leader, Modi reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan Saturday night to stake claim to form the next government.

With the official counting of the Lok Sabha elections over on Friday, the BJP has secured 303 seats, 22 more than the party got in the 2014 elections. The NDA’s total tally went up to 352 in 17th Lok Sabha.

The NDA tally of 352 comprises 303 of BJP, 18 of Shiv Sena, 16 of JDU, six of Lok Janshakti Party, two each of Akali Dal and Apna Dal and one each of All Jharkhand Students Union, Loktantrik Party, Mizo National Front and National People’s Party and one independent backed by the BJP in Karnataka.